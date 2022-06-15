Kenoshan of the Week: 13-year-old becomes candidate for Miss Wisconsin Outstanding Teen

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is debuting a new segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Miss Southport Outstanding Teen, 13-year-old Etta Tidd. Tidd has overcome obstacles and went on to strive and become a candidate for Miss Wisconsin Outstanding Teen.

Tidd recently graduated from the eighth grade at St. Joseph Catholic Academy and will be a freshman in the fall. She is among the candidates who will compete for the title of Miss Wisconsin Outstanding Teen next weekend in Oshkosh.

Tidd has had two open-heart surgeries and survived a failed pacemaker at 7-years-old.

“I’m super excited to not only compete and show everyone what I can do, but to share my social impact initiative,” she told Kenosha.com.

Tidd developed her own platform “Limitless: Overcoming Barriers To Be Your Best Self With Everyone,” and is excited to have a statewide stage to share that message.

“Last year, I was brainstorming, and I was thinking of different things, because I know what I wanted to be about, something I’ve overcome and that I’m very passionate about,” she told Kenosha.com. “My mom was like, ‘How about limitless,’ and I was like, ‘Yes.’ From there, I took it and made it my own.”

