Kenoshan of the Week: First-grade teacher publishes book designed to empower children

Ri'ana Johnson's self-published children's book "We Are The People" was released last month. The book encourages perseverance and celebrates how everyone's uniqueness makes the world better.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 01, 2022
KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is debuting a new segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Ri'ana Johnson, a first grade teacher at Vernon Elementary School and a first-time author.

we the people
Johnson's self-published children's book "We Are The People" was released last month.The book encourages perseverance and celebrates how everyone's uniqueness makes the world better.

“I was thinking about how important it would be for my children to always have positive messages with them,” she said. “I wrote a list of affirmations that are simple, but powerful.”

