Kenoshans of the Week: Local band known for its many charitable endeavors, special connection with fans

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is debuting a new segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers. The six-member cello-infused, alternative/pop rock band includes: Ade (vocals), Joe Adamek (guitar), Cameron Fair (cello), John Kulas (bass), Scott Fox (drums) and Haven Wells (keyboards, backup vocals).

Ade is a special education teacher at Curtis Strange Elementary School and gained national notoriety for her appearance on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2019.

Kenosha.com Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers at the WAMI Awards.

The band is known for its many charitable endeavors in the last seven years and has been known as a band of the people.

According to Kenosha.com, here is a rundown of good deeds the band has done:

A strong supporter of the LGBT community, Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers has performed at Milwaukee PrideFest, Kenosha PrideFest, Milwaukee Bucks Pride Night and Ade threw out the first pitch at Brewers Pride Night a couple years ago.

The band is a big proponent of the fight against human trafficking. Ade wrote the song “Voices” is a couple weeks for a human trafficking event at Memorial Hall in Racine five years ago. Six months later, the band debuted the video, which was used by the Racine Unified School District and by the campaign “Fight to end Exploitation.”

Over the years, the band has lended its talents to charitable events involving childhood cancer (Ronald McDonald House), the Kiwanis Club of Kenosha, homeless veterans, multiple nursing home shows, Blank Fest (blankets and warm clothing for the needy), Sing Me a Story (children write stories/poems and artists pick their favorite and turn it into a song), Health Care Network, Racine Policeman’s Ball and March of Dimes.

In addition to bringing attention to a number of worthy causes, Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers has done numerous free shows for benefits and fundraisers.

Kenosha.com Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers visiting Paul Vagnoni on Thanksgiving Day in 2018.

“We’ll never stop doing that,” Ade told Kenosha.com. “That’s kind of our thank you to the community. As long as we are performing, we’ll never forget the area that made us.”

