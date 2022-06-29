KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Dahlia Alanis. Alanis is the first female in Kenosha County to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. She is a 2022 Indian Trail High School graduate. Her twin brother Diego was honored last year.

Alanis is the eighth female Eagle Scout from the Three Harbors Council and is the first female Native American Eagle Scout from the Council. She is an enrolled member of the Sicangu, or Rosebud Sioux, tribe in South Dakota.

"The younger generation of girls can now say, ‘I look up to her,’ and I can create a pathway for them,” Alanis told Kenosha.com.

Alanis, a member of Scout Troop 205 in Kenosha, built three moveable greenhouse planting boxes for Hawthorn Hollow Nature Center and Arboretum. Due to her effort, the program will teach children farm-to-table concepts and healthy eating.

“I took that idea, because they do send students there to the farm to educate them. I thought that was a good idea," Alanis told Kenosha.com. "It really does prolong their season for them, and it also helps them to begin their season. I really like the idea of educating the younger students. As a Native American, it’s really important for me to emphasize that Mother Nature needs to be taken care of.”

