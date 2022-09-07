Kenoshan of the Week: 'Canhead' Keeton sets world record with unique talent

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Guinness World Record holder Jamie "Canhead" Keeton. Keeton set the record by sticking 10 aluminum cans to his head. It was officially announced Wednesday after being recorded on video for a Guinness adjudicator in May.

Keeton can sometimes be found driving his motorcycle around Kenosha with cans stuck to his head. According to Kenosha.com, when Keeton was seven years old, his parents noticed his toys and other objects were sticking to his head.

“My parents thought it was just the pine sap from me climbing the trees,” Keeton told Kenosha.com.

WATCH: Susan Kim meets Keeton!

Susan Kim discovers Canhead

There isn't an official name for Keeton's medical condition, but doctors say over the years his skin absorbs far more oxygen through its pores than a normal human does, Kenosha.com reports. His oxygen intake is at 123%, which is why his body temperature is at 100 degrees all the time.

Keeton tells Kenosha.com that only three people in the world have this condition: two men in India and a man in Japan. Keeton says he speaks to the one in Japan often.

Since a young age, Keeton has used his unique skin as a marketing tool for products and to make people laugh and smile.

“So that’s what I do is, I try to market for people’s companies, going to golf outings, rock concerts, NASCAR. I do it all, wearing people’s products on my shirt, and the cans, with their names all over it. That’s how I market and make money," Keeton told Kenosha.com.

And since then, he has been known as Canhead, which has gotten him international attention. He has met a ton of celebrities and was called a "legend" by actor George Clooney. He has also been seen on famous TV talk s hows, including Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, and James Corden.

