Kenoshan of the Week: Father-daughter duo have Labor Day adventure in Kenosha City Parks

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you a dynamic father-daughter duo that is making the city proud. Brandon Morris, 39, and his six-year-old daughter Layali Morris brainstormed a Labor Day idea for the parks in Kenosha.

“I was like, ‘You know what we should do one day? We should go to as many parks as we can in an hour,’” Brandon told Kenosha.com.

On Labor Day, the duo decided to explore as many Kenosha City Parks as they could in an hour.

“Finally, we had the time to do it,” Brandon said. “I was explaining to her what Labor Day is about. I said, ‘There’s no work, so we can play.’”

They took pictures of them playing at every stop.

“We’d play for five minutes and then my timer would go off,” Brandon said. “She’d say, ‘Wait a minute. I didn’t go on the swing.’ We stayed a little longer than five minutes at each park.”

The two started at the Washington Park Velodrome and then headed to Union Park and Simmons Island Park. They even stopped at Kennedy Park, Pennoyer Park, Petzke Park, Cicchini Park, and Streeter Park.

Brandon and Layali ended their adventure at Brandon's in-laws and Layali's grandparents with a barbeque.

Layali, a first-grader at EBSOLA-Creative Arts, is in competitive cheer with Wisconsin Elite All-Sar Cheering and shows off her singing skills on her own YouTube channel.

Brandon previously played basketball at UW-Green Bay and professionally in New Zealand, Uruguay, Canada, Egypt, Qatar and United Arab Emirates.

