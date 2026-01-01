Lindsey Slater joined the TMJ4 weather team in June 2026. She comes with almost 2 decades of broadcast experience, with stints in Mississippi and Missouri, before returning home to Wisconsin in 2016. Slater covered the April 27, 2011, super tornado outbreak in the deep south, ice storms in Missouri, and over a decade covering SE Wisconsin's ever-changing weather.

Slater holds a bachelor's degree in environmental science from Carroll University, a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State, a master's degree in emergency management along with space weather certificate from Millersville University.

In her free time, she loves going to the gym to lift weights, baking with her mom, volunteering at the Wisconsin Humane Society, and fostering kittens with WHS and Thrifted Kittens non-profit organization.

Slater also is an adjunct professor at her alma mater Carroll University. She's a big fan of Halloween, loves going to movies, and watching F1 with her husband, Mark. Slater has 3 cats of her own, Ripley, Flynn, and Sway - all named after movie characters.