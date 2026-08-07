Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm and humid weekend ahead with storms possible Friday night

Overnight lows fell back into the 60s. Cloud cover has been moving into southern Wisconsin from the South. Overall, a mix of Sun & clouds is expected today as highs climb into the 80s. The heat and humidity continue. Wildfire smoke from out West will hover over the Great Lakes at times this weekend. Much of that smoke will not reach the surface.

A frontal boundary sparks showers/storms over Minnesota late this afternoon. Although these storms will be weakening on their approach, a few may enter into SE Wisconsin this evening & overnight. Sunshine returns on Saturday before another round of storms overnight into Sunday.

An active pattern sets up early next week with chances of showers/storms on Monday & Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hazy & Muggy

High: 84

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY : Mostly Sunny

High: 81

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Warm & Humid

High: 83

MONDAY : Chance Showers/Storms

High: 81

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 77

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