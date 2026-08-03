Nice start to the week; watching for Wednesday rain

Southeast Wisconsin capped off July with a solid 2-4 inches of rainfall spread over a 48-hour period. Sunshine is back again today as highs climb into the upper 70s.

WATCH: When rain chances return

Nice start to the week

Southerly winds kick back in tomorrow, bolstering highs into the mid- to upper 80s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring rounds of showers and storms that roll into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois late Tuesday into Wednesday. Although the chances of severe weather are lower with this setup, the repeated rounds of rain could lead to instances of flooding. Given the recent soaking rain, the soil will not be able to hold as much water as before. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting 2-4 inches of rainfall between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday. There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall on Wednesday.

Lingering showers depart early Thursday. Sunshine returns over the weekend with highs in the 80s.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

Wind: N/SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 64

Wind: SE/SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 84

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rounds of Showers; PM Storms Possible

High: 78

THURSDAY: Early Showers; Then Partly Cloudy

High: 77

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

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