Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is out in the community this morning at North Shore Boulangerie, a bakery and cafe in Shorewood. A few early morning storms moved through, and another round arrives by lunchtime.

WATCH: When you might need the umbrella

Watching for Tuesday storms

A few early morning storms fired up near the state line and have since moved into northern Illinois. An unsettled corridor of scattered showers and embedded thunder remains in place across southwestern and south-central Wisconsin. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out through dawn.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a complex of storms coming together on the central Plains this morning. The latest guidance suggests this complex will move toward Wisconsin throughout the morning and arrive during the late morning hours. There is still room for the track of the storm complex to shift south. Given the early morning storms in Rock and Walworth counties, that is a distinct possibility. Nevertheless, radar trends will be watched closely.

If the storms are able to track into southern Wisconsin, the best chance of severe weather will be south of Interstate 94 toward the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible in the strongest storms. Expect an otherwise mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Patchy fog may develop tonight as lows drop into the upper 60s.

As a stalled frontal boundary slowly shifts southward into central Illinois, rain chances will begin moving as well. Another round of showers and storms is possible Wednesday afternoon. There is a lower, but nonzero, chance Thursday as well. By Friday, the front will be well south and high pressure will move in. Friday is the pick weather day of the week. It will be cooler and drier, with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

More showers and storms will return over the weekend.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

TUESDAY: Chance Midday Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

Wind: SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog; Partly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: SE 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 80

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Showers/Storms South; Partly Cloudy

High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 74

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