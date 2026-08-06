High pressure dominates the Great Lakes area, with a stalled front to the south of us. This could bring a pop-up rain chance in the afternoon, but overall we stay dry. Increasing humidity will be the rule heading into Friday and through the weekend.

Friday features hazy skies as some wildfire smoke returns, but not at the surface, so air quality is not impacted. We go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny through the day, with highs in the low 80s and humid conditions. A cold front sags through the state overnight and could bring a spotty shower.

The weekend is looking 50/50 as of right now. Saturday sees the frontal passage early in the day, which may trigger a spotty shower early but gives way to increasing sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday, temperatures top out again in the low 80s with humid conditions. We could see the return of storm conditions Sunday afternoon and also on Monday. Stay tuned to the forecast for the latest.

Watch your state fair forecast here:

Warm start to the Wisconsin State Fair

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST LINDSEY SLATER.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Muggy. Some fog.

Low: 67

Wind: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Hazy skies, then turning sunny. Muggy. Overnight cold front triggers a few spotty showers.

High: 83

Wind: SW 5-10

SATURDAY : Mostly Sunny with early spotty showers.

High: 83

Wind: NW/SW 5-10

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Chance of storms.

High: 80

Wind: SW 5-10

MONDAY : Hot and humid. Chance of storms.

High: 80

Wind: SE/W 5-10

TUESDAY: Muggy, chance of storms.

High: 77

Wind: NE/E 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of storms.

High: 78

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of storms.

High: 75

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