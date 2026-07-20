Southeast Wisconsin weather: Smoke clears; strong to severe storms possible

Smoke is still lingering over much of Wisconsin this morning. As southerly winds pick up this morning, smoke will continue to disperse, allowing air quality to improve. An Air Quality Alert continues through noon.

Meanwhile, a complex of storms is ongoing over the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. Although this cluster of storms is expected to lose strength as it pushes east, Storm Team 4 is monitoring radar trends. This first round of storms will be the first puzzle piece in today's storm chances. The Storm Prediction Center has placed almost all of southeastern Wisconsin under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather.

The most likely scenario is an outflow boundary rushing out from these storms later this morning. Those boundaries would be the focus for any isolated storm development late this morning into the afternoon. The best chance for these storms will be far west of Milwaukee.

As a cold front approaches later this evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to erupt across central and portions of southern Wisconsin. These storms would be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and a couple of isolated tornadoes.

As of 4 a.m., high-resolution models suggest the scenario as laid out above. However, there are still several moving pieces to this conditional forecast. Please stay tuned to TMJ4 for the latest updates as Storm Team 4 monitors changes throughout the day. Highs will climb into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

A few spotty sprinkles are possible Tuesday following the cold frontal passage. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

A nice cooldown is expected Wednesday through Friday as highs fall back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dew points also will fall into the 50s.

Temperatures slowly warm up through next weekend.

MONDAY : Smoke Dissipating; PM Showers/Storms

High: 88

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Storms; Some could be Strong

Low: 72

Wind: W 10-15 G 25 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 85

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler

High: 77

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

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