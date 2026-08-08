Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice today, storms Sunday

We'll continue to see some hazy skies today, but air quality will remain at moderate levels at worst. Beyond that, today will be very nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Certainly a little warm at times with some humid air, but nothing too hot.

Sunday will be the first of a few days where storms could form. Right now, it looks like a round or two of showers and storms will be possible anytime between the late morning and evening Sunday. While the rain won't be non-stop all day, these storms could produce a brief downpour, so plan accordingly. There also is a small chance of these storms becoming severe, especially for areas farther south.

A very similar forecast is in store Monday, although the storm risk does look to be slightly higher. They'll once again be possible during the afternoon, and they'll also bring in a small chance of severe weather.

Tuesday will also bring in a chance of storms, but right now it doesn't look like those will be severe. Tuesday will also be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s compared to the lower 80s the next three days.

By Wednesday, we're looking dryer with comfortable highs in the 70s, and the 70s do look to continue through the end of next week.

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