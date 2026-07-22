High pressure is moving in from the northwest this morning — sending in clear skies, northerly winds and much cooler air. Overnight lows have tumbled into the 50s. Dew points have dropped all the way into the 40s. It feels chilly this morning!

WATCH: How long you can enjoy the cooler weather

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool & comfy

Sunshine is back this afternoon as highs climb into the mid-70s. As high pressure moves east, a slow warmup will take place over the rest of the week. Highs jump back into the 80s. Humidity makes a full return by Saturday. Despite the nice weather, drought conditions are anticipated to worsen. July 2026 is already on track to be one of the driest on record.

The next opportunity for showers and storms rolls in Sunday into Monday.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Breezy, Cool

High: 74

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 59

Wind: SE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

Wind: W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 88

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 90

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