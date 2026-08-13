Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for midday showers

Overnight lows have remained near 70 degrees with high dew points. Patchy dense fog has formed, especially near Lake Michigan. Fog will begin mixing out after daybreak.

WATCH: When we could finally feel some heat relief

Watching for midday showers

An overnight complex of storms has fired up once again on the Plains. The strongest storms will track into Illinois, while southern Wisconsin catches the northern end of this system. Scattered showers and some embedded thunder are possible this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Similar conditions are expected on Friday. Warm and muggy air will remain over the region. This time, rain chances shift farther south into Illinois. A few showers or a storm could clip the state line region.

Additional rounds of showers and storms are possible over the weekend as highs remain in the lower 80s. Some cooler and drier weather is expected by early next week.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Muggy; Chance Midday Rain

High: 78

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers South

High: 78

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid with Showers and Storms Likely

High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, Warm and Humid, with Ch. T-Storms

High: 81

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

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