Southeast Wisconsin weather: Patchy fog this morning; still humid

Patchy fog is developing this morning and will likely linger through the morning rush. Highs today will be in the upper 70s, and it will remain very humid. With our stationary front well to the south, we will likely stay dry all day.

Tonight, that front starts to move north and bring scattered showers overnight into much of Saturday morning. Saturday is not a washout, nor is it expected to be severe, as we’re tracking scattered showers early in the day, with the heaviest rain hugging the state line once more. Most areas will get a half-inch or less of rainfall. Highs Saturday will be near 78.

Sunday features highs in the low 80s with very steamy humidity. There’s a slight chance of a shower as a cold front passes through. Then Monday, dew points drop to more comfortable levels. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Check The Interactive Radar



HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST LINDSEY SLATER.

TODAY: Foggy then muggy, and likely dry.

High: 77

Wind: NE 5-10

TONIGHT: Increasing Showers

Low: 70

Wind: E 5-10

SATURDAY: Scattered showers in the morning.

High: 78

Wind: SE 5-10

SUNDAY: Sl Chance

High: 81

Wind: NW 5-10

MONDAY : Less humid and sunny.

High: 77

Wind: NE to S 5-10

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Humid.

High: 82

Wind: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Likely showers

High: 80

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