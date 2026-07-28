Seasonable weather returns to southern Wisconsin following yesterday's severe storms. Northerly winds remain quite breezy this morning and will gust up to 20 mph today. Highs will top out in the mid- to upper 70s. Cloud cover will gradually give way to more sunshine later today.

WATCH: When the rain returns

Returning to sunshine; breezy and cooler

Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s. The 80s return both Wednesday and Thursday.

An area of low pressure brings widespread rain and a chance for storms on Friday. There are still differences between model runs on timing and track, so stay tuned for updates!

Sunny and pleasant weather is expected for the upcoming weekend.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

TUESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 76

Wind: NE 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 64

Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 87

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 85

SATURDAY: Early Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

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