America Votes: Will cost-of-living issues play in Wisconsin's 2026 race for governor?

MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes announced his candidacy Tuesday for governor, adding his name to a field of nine Democrats seeking the party's nomination in what is expected to be a competitive primary next August.

The announcement video emphasized Barnes' union roots through his father and highlighted affordability issues that Democrats used effectively in recent November elections in Virginia and New Jersey. This signals that Barnes and other Democrats plan to target what they characterize as failed economic policies from the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress.

"Seems like the harder you work, the more Washington looks the other way. Lower taxes for billionaires, higher prices for working people," said Barnes.

Republicans quickly responded to Barnes' gubernatorial bid. The Republican Governors Association said, "The Democrats' race to the left continues in Wisconsin with Mandela Barnes' entry into the governor's race. Peddling dangerous, soft-on-crime policies and a disastrous economic agenda."

The affordability theme is being tested in a special congressional race in Tennessee, where Republican Matt Van Epp faces a close battle in a deep red district that President Trump won by 20%. Democratic candidate Aftyn Behn has focused her campaign on higher prices, inflation and GOP economic policies.

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2024 - largely on a message of pushing back on high inflation under President Biden and 'Bidenomics'.

A November Marquette nationwide poll of voters showed President Trump's job approval on inflation and cost of living at 28%.

Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez was the first Democrat to jump into the race after Tony Evers decided not to seek reelection. Her campaign video talked about fighting Trump's tariff policies and expanding Medicaid in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said in an interview with TMJ4 about the race for governor that his biggest priority will be the affordability factor: "People can't just keep up."

Madison-born legislator Francesca Hong believes her roots in restaurant work will resonate with Wisconsin's working class across political divides. Her campaign focuses on what she calls "care" policies, spanning from childcare and public school funding to long-term care and paid family leave.

Missy Hughes served in the Evers administration as secretary and CEO of Economic Development, where she focused on bringing jobs and investments to Wisconsin. Her announcement in September was about a 'Main Street Economy' message for Wisconsin. "A Main Street economy means access to good-paying jobs."

Madison State Senator Kelda Roys is making her second bid for Wisconsin governor saying she would focus on "funding our schools, funding our kids, and expanding access to healthcare."

Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany talked about "freezing property taxes" if elected governor. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann credited Trump policies and "getting the focus back on the trading of goods and services and putting America first" when he first talked about running for governor in April.

Joel Brennan, former Secretary of the Department of Administration under Governor Tony Evers, is also considering a run for governor. Brennan said he will make a decision next week after talking to many people about a possible campaign.

There are 20 candidates in the race, including three Republicans and eight Independents:

