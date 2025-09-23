Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany announced his bid for governor, officially entering the Republican primary race for the 2026 election.

Tiffany represents Wisconsin's 7th District, which covers much of northern Wisconsin. The announcement comes after months of speculation about his potential gubernatorial run.

The congressman brings extensive political experience to his campaign, including three terms in Congress, 10 years in the state legislature, and previous work as a dam tender with the Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company. He holds a degree in agricultural economics.

Tiffany has been making the rounds hinting at a gubernatorial run, including a stop at the State Fair in August where he discussed his political future and recent congressional votes.

During that August interview, TMJ4 asked Tiffany about his recent vote supporting President Trump's domestic budget bill that cut taxes and programs like Medicare. Congressional budget estimates show the bill could add trillions to the national debt over 10 years.

Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany announces bid for governor

"I voted for the bill, so I have responsibility for defending that bill, and I'm going to do that, and there's good stuff in there," Tiffany said. "There's additional tax credits for education in there, there's a lot of stuff that I don't think the public really even knows about yet. We need to make sure and tell the American people about it."

The Republican primary is scheduled for August 2026.

Tiffany joins a growing list of Republicans and Democrats seeking the job after Governor Tony Evers decided not to seek a third term.

DGA spokesperson Izzi Levy released the following statement on Wisconsin Representative Tom Tiffany launching a campaign for governor:

“Today, Tom Tiffany joined the chaotic field of Republican candidates for governor of Wisconsin, guaranteeing that the nasty primary is only going to get nastier. Tiffany is entering the race already at odds with voters after he tipped the scales in Washington to kick Wisconsin families off of their health insurance, threaten rural hospitals and nursing homes, drive up the cost of food, and kill good-paying jobs. And he is unapologetic about his radical record that adds to a primary race bursting with far-right extremism: he has repeatedly pushed to overturn Wisconsin’s 2020 election results, advocated for an extreme abortion ban with no exceptions, and supported cost-raising tariffs and devastating cuts to education funding in the state.

“No matter who emerges from the Republican primary, voters will be poised to reject them like they did earlier this year in favor of candidates who will work to lower costs, create jobs, and respect the rule of law. We look forward to holding Tiffany and this extreme field accountable and making sure none of them ever get close to the governor's office.”

