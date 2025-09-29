‘I'm not a politician': Wisconsin executive Missy Hughes running for governor

Missy Hughes, who recently served as Gov. Tony Evers’ secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC), announced her candidacy for Wisconsin governor Monday, adding another woman to the growing Democratic primary field.

Hughes is positioning herself as an outsider candidate with business experience.

She resigned from WEDC this month as speculation mounted about a possible gubernatorial campaign. Evers announced in July he would not seek a third term.

“Listen, I’m not a politician,” Hughes said in a video announcement released Monday morning. “I’m different than other folks you’ve seen run for governor. That’s the point.”

Hughes highlighted her record at WEDC, where she worked with companies like Microsoft and Milwaukee Tool to bring jobs and investments to Wisconsin.

“As governor, I’ll create a Main Street economy that includes you, and works for you,” Hughes said in her announcement. “Where we strengthen our Main Streets, make sure Wisconsinites have higher wages and housing they can afford, our families have child care and health care that doesn’t break the bank, and our public schools prepare our kids for the future.”

Hughes brings 17 years of executive experience from a farm-owned dairy cooperative. The mother of three has completed eight marathons and maintains a flock of 70 sheep at her home.

Evers is not expected to endorse a candidate ahead of the August 2026 primary.

The Democratic field includes Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and two Madison-area lawmakers: Sen. Kelda Roys and Rep. Francesca Hong. Lesser-known candidates include beer vendor Ryan Strnad and student Zachary Roper.

On the Republican side, businessman Bill Berrien dropped out of the race last week, leaving Rep. Tom Tiffany and Washington County Executive Josh Schoeman in the primary.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

