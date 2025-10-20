Wisconsin at 'pivotal moment' says Democratic candidate for governor

MADISON — Madison State Senator Kelda Roys is making her second bid for Wisconsin governor, joining a crowded Democratic primary field six years after her first run.

Roys finished third with 13% of the vote in the 2018 Democratic primary, which Tony Evers ultimately won before defeating Republican incumbent Scott Walker in the general election.

"I think Wisconsin is at a really pivotal moment," Roys said. "On the one hand, we need to have a governor who is strong enough to stand up to the way that Trump and his Republican allies are hurting our state, our farmers, small businesses, and our families."

"On the other side, we have a moment of incredible opportunity to help change the trajectory in Wisconsin, to really commit to public education, funding our schools, funding our kids, and expanding access to healthcare," Roys said.

Roys is a Wisconsin native and a mother of three with two stepchildren. She spent one term in the Assembly and has been in the state Senate since 2020.

Budget priorities and surplus spending

Roys opposed the most recent budget deal that Governor Evers reached with Republican legislative leaders, citing insufficient public school funding. Her stance comes as Wisconsin faces decisions about how to use a $4.6 billion state surplus.

"I think that taxpayers expect that when the state taxes them, that they're going to spend that money on services to benefit people, and that has not been happening," Roys said. "It's not just our public schools, but it's also our local governments that have not gotten the resources that they need."

Roys believes the surplus should provide property tax relief to Wisconsin residents.

"It's not fair for the state to be hoarding that money in a surplus and then property taxpayers are being asked by your local municipalities, by your local schools, please raise your own property taxes so that we can keep the lights on," Roys said. "That's extremely irresponsible. It's divisive for communities. It pits neighbor against neighbor, and it's one of the drivers of the high property taxes."

Education funding and private school choice

Roys advocates for increased K-12 public school funding while pledging to phase out the state's private school voucher program.

"Parents are the most important influence in their child's life, and I know that as a mother," Roys said. "I think in Wisconsin, there are a lot of different choices that we have. We have in-district open enrollment. We have out-of-district open enrollment. We also have vouchers and homeschooling. There are a lot of different options. That's fine. But I think that our public taxpayer dollars should be used to support our public education system."

There are currently 17 candidates registered to run for governor, according to the state's Wisconsin Ethics Commission: eight Democrats, three Republicans, and six independents. The primary is August 11, 2026.

