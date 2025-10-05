New poll: What Wisconsin voters think about who's in or not in the race for governor

WISCONSIN — A new poll reveals Wisconsin voters remain largely undecided about who they want for governor in 2026, with former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes leading Democrats at 16% and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany topping Republicans at 30%.

The Badger Battleground Poll, conducted by Platform Communications from Sept. 28-30, surveyed 500 people by cell phone and landlines. The results show wide-open primaries in both parties, with significant numbers of undecided voters.

Democrats face crowded field

Barnes, who lost a close U.S. Senate race in 2022, leads the Democratic field as he still thinks about running in 2026. Current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez follows at 8%, while Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is tied with Attorney General Josh Kaul at 7%. Kaul has not announced whether he will seek the governor's office.

State Rep. Francesca Hong earned 4% support, matching State Sen. Kelda Roys. Former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes, who entered the race last week, received 2%. Former Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler, who has not entered the race, polled at 1%.

Nearly half of Democratic voters remain uncommitted, with 38% undecided and 12% suggested "none of these" candidates.

"While it remains early, it shows that those candidates with statewide name recognition are emerging early, in what is sure to be a robust race to be the standard bearer for the Democratic Party," Tanya Bjork, a Democratic strategist said in a statement.

The last time Wisconsin voters elevated a lieutenant governor to governor was in 1970, when Democrat Patrick Lucey won election.

Tiffany leads Republicans despite late entry

Tiffany, who announced his gubernatorial campaign in late September, holds a commanding early lead among Republicans at 30%. His closest competitors in the poll are not in the race, but they are familiar names.

Eric Hovde, who lost to Democrat Tammy Baldwin in the 2024 U.S. Senate race by less than 1%, polled at 14%. Tim Michels, who lost the 2022 governor's race to Tony Evers by 3.5%, received 9% support.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoeman, the first Republican to enter the race in May, trails at 4%. Among Republican voters, 34% remain undecided and 9% prefer "none of these" candidates.

"These results should show that having a sitting congressman with name recognition is an early advantage, and also that any smart campaign knows there is still a lot of race to run," GOP Strategist Keith Gilkes said.

The Wisconsin primary election is scheduled for Aug. 11, 2026.

This story was reported by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

