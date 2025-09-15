Wisconsin State Senator Kelda Roys launches bid for governor

MADISON — Wisconsin State Senator Kelda Roys has officially announced her candidacy for governor, entering what is expected to be a competitive Democratic primary race.

Roys, who was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin, has represented the state's 26th District since 2021. Before her current role in the state Senate, she served two terms in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2009 to 2013, where she became the Democratic Caucus Chair and was the youngest state representative in the Assembly at the time.

“With everything on the line, Wisconsin needs a Governor who’s been training for this moment her whole career and knows how to deliver,” said Roys in the video launching her campaign.

The announcement marks the beginning of what could be a crowded field of Democratic candidates vying for the opportunity to challenge the Republican incumbent or nominee in the general election.

