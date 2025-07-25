Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez announces run for governor in 2026

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez has announced her candidacy for governor in 2026. She appears to be the first major Democratic candidate to enter in what's expected to be a crowded race to succeed Governor Tony Evers.

READ ALSO: Tony Evers will not seek a third term as governor of Wisconsin

"I'm proud to be announcing my campaign for Governor," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, a lifelong Wisconsin resident and married mother of two, released an upbeat campaign video alongside her announcement, highlighting her background and vision for the state.

If elected, Rodriguez would make history as Wisconsin's first female governor. She plans to emphasize her experience as a nurse and in public health as key qualifications for the state's top job.

"From working the night shift in a busy emergency room to serving as your Lieutenant Governor, I've spent my life tackling real problems with practical solutions," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez joined Evers on the Democratic ticket in 2022 after serving one term in the state Assembly. In her announcement, she aligned herself with Evers' accomplishments on issues important to Democratic voters.

"Along with Governor Evers, we've protected reproductive freedom, invested in public education and rebuilt our economy, and we must keep building on that progress, especially with a Democratic legislature within reach," Rodriguez said.

Several other Democrats are reportedly considering entering the race, including Attorney General Josh Kaul, Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, and State Senator Kelda Roys. All of these potential candidates, including Rodriguez, are in their 40s.

Additional Democratic names being mentioned include former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, all under 40 years old.

On the Republican side, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and New Berlin business owner Bill Berrien are among the more well-known potential candidates.

This story was reported Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

