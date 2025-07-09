Republican businessman Bill Berrien announces 2026 Wisconsin governor bid

Republican businessman Bill Berrien has announced his candidacy for Wisconsin governor in the 2026 race, bringing his manufacturing experience and Navy SEAL background to the political arena.

In his first interview since announcing his candidacy, Berrien told TMJ4'S Charles Benson he sees "a tremendous amount of opportunity for the state with the right leadership."

Berrien moved to Wisconsin about 20 years ago with a young family before purchasing Pindel Global Precision, a New Berlin manufacturing business that now employs 80 people.

The political newcomer's path to victory in the Republican primary may depend on securing an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, though recent Wisconsin races have shown such backing doesn't guarantee success in general elections.

When asked if he had spoken with Trump about his gubernatorial run, Berrien said, "I haven't spoken to him yet. Would love to have the conversation, and we'll seek his endorsement."

Berrien expressed support for the economic policies of the Trump administration, noting that he eliminated outsourcing to China at his own business.

"I think the tariffs are incentivizing companies to reinvest in this country. So, you know, I like his leadership as a manufacturer," Berrien said.

The businessman sees Wisconsin as ripe for economic growth through what he calls "forward skilling" — teaching current employees new skills for future opportunities in a changing work environment.

"How do we reopen Wisconsin for business," Berrien said when discussing his economic vision.

When asked about the role government should play, he responded, "I think incentivizing businesses. I think, you know, doing some of the structures to support business to be able to upskill their workforce."

Regarding the recent state budget signed by Governor Tony Evers with bipartisan support, Berrien offered measured criticism.

"Well, look, I think it could have been a better budget, in a bunch of ways. But no, it got stuff done. You know, I have bipartisan tendencies myself," Berrien said.

While he believes the budget helps protect Badgercare, he questioned increased funding for the University of Wisconsin system while enrollment is declining.

"I would have liked to have seen more dollars go towards skilling programs, for those 18 all the way up to 70 year olds," Berrien said.

Berrien plans to contribute some personal funds to his campaign but will not be self-funding entirely. The Republican primary is 13 months away, and voters are still waiting to learn whether Governor Evers will seek a third term.

