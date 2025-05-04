WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann has officially launched his campaign for Wisconsin governor, becoming the first Republican to enter the 2026 race.

Schoemann, a 43-year-old Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, announced his candidacy 18 months before the election, saying Wisconsin needs new leadership.

"I think Wisconsin needs a new governor," Schoemann said.

"The last six years I think Wisconsin has found itself in a worse off position in many ways," Schoemann said.

The two-term county executive points to his record in Washington County, the state's 11th largest, where he's been elected twice since 2020.

"We have made significant investments in public safety — county highways are fully funded without raising taxes, mental health services, election integrity and economic development... I could go on," Schoemann said.

On his state budget priorities, Schoemann plans to focus on identifying voter concerns.

"I think you need to start with the people's priorities — identifying what those are over the next 18 months, it's exactly what I intend to do," Schoemann said.

Check out: "I think Wisconsin needs a new governor," Washington Co. executive Josh Schoemann enters 2026 governor's race.

Washington Co. executive Josh Schoemann enters 2026 governor's race.

The 2026 Republican primary is expected to be competitive and influenced by former President Trump and his supporters.

When asked about Trump's trade policies, which have created uncertainty in Wisconsin's trade-dependent economy, Schoemann expressed support.

"I give President Trump a lot of credit," Schoemann said. "I'm very excited for what he is working for right now and that is completely resetting the table - getting the focus back on the trading of good and services and putting America first."

Schoemann confirmed he hasn't yet spoken with Trump about his gubernatorial run but looks forward to the opportunity.

The Washington County executive, who owns a farm and runs a lavender business in rural Washington County, acknowledges the financial challenges ahead.

"This is going to be a race that will take tens of millions of dollars — for any candidate to raise. You're in my home. I'm not an independent wealth man," Schoemann said. "If there's one criticism I've heard in the last 24 hours, it's been where the heck is he going to get all of this money."

While Republicans have maintained control of the state legislature for more than a decade, Democratic Governor Tony Evers has won consecutive elections. Evers has indicated he will decide on seeking a third term after the state budget process concludes.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin responded to Schoemann's announcement by saying, "Josh Schoemann is the exact brand of far-right Republican that Wisconsin voters have rejected time and again since 2018."

If Evers doesn't run, it would be the first open seat for governor since 2010. Potential Democratic candidates include Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Sarah Godleweski.

Other Republicans who may enter the race include Madison businessman Eric Hovde, who narrowly lost the U.S. Senate race in 2024; Congressman Tom Tiffany, who has represented Wisconsin's 7th Congressional district since 2020; and Bill Berrien, CEO of a New Berlin manufacturing business who recently started a "Never out of the fight" PAC to support "a winning conservative agenda in 2026."

This story was reported by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error