Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes launches a political comeback in a run for governor

As a marathon runner and Ironman finisher, Mandela Barnes knows no two races are alike - each can be challenging, punishing, and unpredictable. The same can be said in politics as Barnes launches a political comeback by officially jumping into the race for governor.

Watch: Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes launches bid for governor

Mandela Barnes launches a political comeback in a run for governor

"The only way for our state to move forward is to reject the Washington Way and get things done the Wisconsin Way," Barnes said in a 90-second campaign video.

It's a late arrival in an already crowded Democratic primary field, but the former lieutenant governor will likely gain frontrunner status in part by his name recognition and support from previous statewide races. A Badger Battleground poll released in early October showed Barnes up on all of his democratic rivals in the race.

But this is a political marathon, and there's still lots of ground to run. The primary is in August, with the winner advancing to next year's November 3rd election. For Barnes, the obstacles are more pronounced. He lost a campaign for the U.S Senate in 2022 - a race some Democrats thought was winnable. Republican Ron Johnson proved them wrong. Barnes lost by 27,000 votes or one percent. The same year, Governor Tony Evers won re-election by 3%.

Barnes was elected Lt. Governor with Evers at the top of the ticket in 2018 after two terms in the state Assembly starting in 2013. The last time Wisconsin elected a Lt. Governor as Governor was in 1970 with Patrick Lucey.

In his video launch, Barnes leans in on his father's union roots as he tries to tap into what he sees as cost-of-living concerns coming out of policies from the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress.

"Seems like the harder you work, the more Washington looks the other way," said Barnes. "Lower taxes for billionaires, higher prices for working people."

There are currently 19 people registered to run for governor in 2026, according to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission — Barnes will be the 20th candidate, nine Democrats, seven Independents and three Republicans.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error