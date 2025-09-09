Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announces 2026 Wisconsin gubernatorial bid

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced his candidacy for Wisconsin governor in 2026, joining what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary race.
The 39-year-old Democrat made his announcement through a YouTube video, emphasizing his personal connection to struggle and commitment to inclusive leadership.
"I'm running for Governor because I know what it's like to struggle — and I've spent my life fighting to make sure no one gets left behind," Crowley said.
Watch: David Crowley announces 2026 Wisconsin gubernatorial bid
Crowley becomes the second high-profile Democrat to enter the race, joining Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez in seeking the party's nomination for the 2026 gubernatorial election.
The announcement sets up what could be a significant primary battle between two prominent Wisconsin Democrats as they vie to lead the party's ticket in the next gubernatorial race.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
