MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced his candidacy for Wisconsin governor in 2026, joining what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary race.

The 39-year-old Democrat made his announcement through a YouTube video, emphasizing his personal connection to struggle and commitment to inclusive leadership.

"I'm running for Governor because I know what it's like to struggle — and I've spent my life fighting to make sure no one gets left behind," Crowley said.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announces 2026 Wisconsin gubernatorial bid

Crowley becomes the second high-profile Democrat to enter the race, joining Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez in seeking the party's nomination for the 2026 gubernatorial election.

The announcement sets up what could be a significant primary battle between two prominent Wisconsin Democrats as they vie to lead the party's ticket in the next gubernatorial race.

