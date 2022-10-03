Darrell Brooks trial: Jury selection begins Monday in trial for Waukesha Christmas parade suspect

WAUKESHA — The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, is scheduled to begin today.

Jury selection will begin around 8:30 a.m., with Judge Jennifer Dorow on the bench.

The long-awaited trial comes almost one year since the tragedy, and just days after Dorow ruled Brooks would be allowed to represent himself, a decision Brooks' mother had hoped would not be made.

Prior to the decision, Brooks' mother sent a letter to Judge Dorow pleading that she not allow Brooks to defend himself.

"He is not stable mentally enough to fully understand the big mistake he is making by wanting to represent himself... he doesn't understand. That alone should be enough to see he's not capable of being his own attorney," Brooks' mother wrote.

Now Brooks, who has no legal training, will be on his own to defend himself in front of a judge and jury.

Up until now, his court hearings have been nothing but busy, with many motions filed. Most recently, Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper sent a letter to Dorow requesting to drop count 77 against Darrell Brooks.

The charge is a battery - domestic abuse charge. The other 76 charges Brooks is facing include the following:

First-degree intentional homicide: 6 counts

First-degree recklessly endangering safety: 61 counts

Hit and run, resulting in death: 6 counts

Felony bail jumping: 2 counts

Misdemeanor battery: 2 counts

In recent hearings, there have been instances where the court had to end for the day due to issues in the courtroom. One instance involved Brooks falling asleep in court followed by him having an outburst and being escorted out.

Another instance came after Brooks withdrew his not guilty by insanity plea. Court ended early that day because Brooks was in pain due to a tooth abscess.

He will now return to court Monday for jury selection, defending himself. Following jury selection, TMJ4 News will live stream the trial in its entirety on our website, the TMJ4 news app, smart TV apps, and social media.

