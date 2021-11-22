Waukesha police officially name Darrell Brooks as suspect of parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks, 39, has been named as the suspect of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

Police said that prior to him driving through the parade, Brooks was involved in a domestic disturbance. He left the scene before police were able to arrive, the police chief said at a news conference Monday. After Brooks left the domestic disturbance incident, he drove through the parade crowd. Eventually, he was taken into custody not far from the parade. Authorities added that this was not part of a police chase.

Five counts of first-degree intentional homicide have been referred to the district attorney's office.

Authorities also released the names and ages of the five victims: James Coolidge 52, Tamra Durand 52, Wilhelm Hospel 82, Leanna Owens 71, and Virginia Sorenson 71.

In total, 48 people are injured. Of those injured, 18 were kids who were taken to Children's Wisconsin. As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there were 10 patients in the intensive care unit. Plus, there are three sets of siblings in the hospital. Officials said 29 victims were brought to Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

On Sunday evening, Brooks drove through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade.

The victims include children and adults. Videos show the car recklessly driving through the crowd.

