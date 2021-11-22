Videos show the moment a car drove through a Waukesha parade injuring more than 20 people

WAUKESHA — Multiple videos show the moment a car drove through a Waukesha Christmas parade. At least 20 people were injured, police said.

At least one person has died.

Officials have located the car and there is a person of interest. However, it's unclear if that person has been apprehended.

The injured were taken to hospitals in ambulances, police squad cars, and family members cars.

There is a family reunification area near the metro station on Bank Street.

Several ambulances were lined up outside emergency rooms in Waukesha.

Another video shows a cop car driving past a crowd after the car plowed through the parade (courtesy: Paul Garcia).

