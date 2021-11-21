Multiple injuries reported after car drives through crowd at Waukesha holiday parade

WAUKESHA — There are reports of multiple injuries after a car drove through a crowd at the Waukesha Holiday parade Sunday evening, according to eyewitness.

The incident was live-streamed on the City's Facebook page.

BREAKING: There are reports of a mass causality event in Waukesha. Looks like a red SUV drove through a crowd during the Waukesha Holiday Parade earlier today. This is video of the event that was live streamed on the city's Facebook page. We have crews en route to the scene @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/illpWWMk1Z — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) November 21, 2021

It is unclear how many were hurt. There is a large police presence on the scene.

Eyewitnesses indicate the driver of the car also fired shots out of the window while they sped through the parade.

First hand account from @KaleLern who was at the Waukesha Holiday Parade. https://t.co/53yNAJTNsQ — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) November 21, 2021

This is an active investigation, and it's not certain at this time what happened to the driver.

A reunification center has been set up near the metro transit center by Bank Street.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is available.

