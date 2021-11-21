Watch
Multiple injuries reported after car drives through crowd at Waukesha holiday parade

There are reports of multiple injuries after a vehicle sped into the Waukesha Holiday Parade Sunday evening.
Posted at 5:20 PM, Nov 21, 2021
WAUKESHA — There are reports of multiple injuries after a car drove through a crowd at the Waukesha Holiday parade Sunday evening, according to eyewitness.

The incident was live-streamed on the City's Facebook page.

It is unclear how many were hurt. There is a large police presence on the scene.

Eyewitnesses indicate the driver of the car also fired shots out of the window while they sped through the parade.

This is an active investigation, and it's not certain at this time what happened to the driver.

A reunification center has been set up near the metro transit center by Bank Street.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is available.

