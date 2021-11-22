Waukesha School District cancels classes Monday after multiple fatalities in Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha School District has canceled all classes for Monday, November 22 after multiple people were killed and more than 20 injured at the Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday.

Police say the driver plowed their red SUV into the parade route just before 4:45 p.m. Sunday. A person of interest was arrested Sunday night, according to police.

"As a result of this situation, school will be canceled on Monday, November 22, 2021, for all students in grades 4K - 12," the school district said in an email Sunday night. "Additionally, the District will have additional counselors available during the school day at all buildings for all students that may be in need of support services."

"A decision on school for Tuesday will be determined during the day on Monday. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted, with all who witnessed the event, and with our entire community."

The incident was live-streamed on the City's Facebook page. A video sent to TMJ4 shows a car driving through a busy section of the parade and hitting least half a dozen people. The car continued to drive through the parade and then the video ended.

The incident happened on Main Street beginning at Barstow and going past Gasper. The vehicle had to drive past a barricade to get into the parade.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow issued a statement about the incident. He said he had just finished participating in the parade when learned about the car driving through the parade.

"Please pray for our community tonight after the horrific events at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. I had just finished participating in the parade with my wife when I noticed police sirens. Shortly afterward, I learned that a vehicle drove through the parade route injuring many people. Right now, we are still learning about what happened. This is an active investigation, and all updates tonight will come from our law enforcement partners. I have been in contact with Mayor Reilly and offered any resources the county could provide. I have also spoken with the Governor who offers his prayers and assistance. This is an unspeakable tragedy, affecting us all as we work to overcome an extremely challenging two years and resume our cherished holiday traditions. Keep the families affected in your thoughts as we work to offer whatever support we can."

