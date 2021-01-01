Bruce Harrison joined TMJ4 News in July of 2021. He is new to Milwaukee but not the region. He grew up in Morton, Ill., and went to school at Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.

Before joining TMJ4, he spent much of his career based in Seoul, South Korea, working for local media and as a foreign correspondent. He reported around the Asia-Pacific across text, radio and TV for the CBC, NBC, PBS NewsHour, Voice of America, and many others. He won a Peabody Award as part of NewsHour's global team coverage of the pandemic.

Bruce loves reporting on TV and came home to pursue it full-time and be closer to family. With experience reporting in both Illinois and Kansas, he's excited to be back in the Midwest to do important community journalism.