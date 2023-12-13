Crash near Leon's Frozen Custard leaves one dead, driver fighting for life

A crash near Leon's Frozen Custard has left one person dead and another person fighting for their life.

Police say the driver in the crash ran a red light near 27th and Oklahoma Avenue. The crash left the vehicle on its side with the roof torn off. When TMJ4 crews arrived at the scene, it was littered with debris.

The front seat passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The driver was taken to the hospital and remains there in critical condition.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip