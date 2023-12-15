Milwaukee Jewish social justice organization, Tikkun Ha-Ir, marks 20 years of gift drive program

For the 20th year in a row, Tikkun Ha-Ir, a Milwaukee Jewish social justice organization, is gathering gifts for those in need.

"Tikkun Ha-Ir means "repair the city" in Hebrew. So, this is kind of our slice of doing that work," said Sami Stein Avner, the Tikkun Ha-Ir executive director.

From Dec. 14 -17, the organization and volunteers are sorting thousands of new items including hats, gloves, socks, toys, and much more.

According to Stein Avner, the in-kind donations come from local corporations and synagogues, the Milwaukee Jewish Day School, and several Jewish organizations.

"It's important that the Jewish community is involved in these types of communal drives because we do it from a Jewish perspective. It really upholds Jewish values. We talk about things like welcoming the stranger," said Stein Avner.

According to Stein Avner, the donations will be sent to 13-area non-profits for people with low incomes, those recovering from domestic abuse, and many others.

Tikkun Ha-Ir will be loading vehicles for distribution from December 18 - 19. The group and volunteers will also prepare Christmas dinner at Congregation Sinai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and service at Cathedral Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

List of non-profits to receive gifts:

All Peoples Gathering; Aurora Walker's Point; Benedict Center; Casa Maria Family; Cathedral Center; Community Advocates Women's Shelter; Grand Avenue Club; Guest House MKE; Jewish Family Services; Meta House; Nia Imani Family; Pathfinders; Project S.T.A.Y.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip