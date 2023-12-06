Racine Waterworks approves proposal for work on lead lateral removal

Racine took another step Tuesday to extend an annual program improving water safety in the city.

The Waterworks Commission approved CDM Smith's proposal to work with Racine Water Utility (RWU) on its Lead Service Line Replacement Program.

In a letter to the city, CDM Smith said it's expertise is an "exact match to RWU’s need for private side outreach, inspections, and construction services to meet DNR’s and EPA’s requirements."

The engineering and construction company, acting in an administrative role, will bill the city just over $200,000. The city will still receive bids for construction work needed to replace the laterals.

The 2024 goal, to replace 130 public and 100 private lead lines, will cost around $1.5 million, according to the city.

Using state and federal funding, the replacement program offers free private lead lateral replacement to targeted areas and during emergency situations.

Next year, the work will be focused on Clarence Avenue from Chicago Street to Columbia Street; Michigan Boulevard from Dodge Street to Goold Street; and Arthur Avenue from Lindermann Avenue to Osborne Boulevard.

