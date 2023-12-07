Milwaukee ends curbside pickup for Christmas trees; DNR responds

The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has said a difference in "interpretation" of the law may be behind Milwaukee's apparent sudden decision to end curbside Christmas tree pickup.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Tuesday it would no longer collect cut Christmas trees. In a memo to the Common Council, Public Works said the DNR had recently clarified that it now considers holidays trees to be yard waste and not a household decoration.

Under a 1980s law, that would make the trees subject to a yard waste landfill ban.

However, a day later, the state said it hasn't sent any recent communications to Milwaukee or changed its interpretations of the law.

"In [previously] talking with Milwaukee, we realized that their interpretation and maybe other municipalities in the state, they might have had a different interpretation of what is included in yard waste," said the DNR's Kate Strom Hiorns.

Strom Hiorns said once the DNR was aware Milwaukee was dumping trees into landfills, they reached out to the city. According to Strom Hiorns, the DNR and the City had conversations in early 2023 about how to end the violation, including ending curbside pickup.

Brad Wolbert with the DNR said yard waste takes up a lot of space in landfills and has "value" outside of landfills, including as compost.

TMJ4 News reached out to the DPW to ask — was the city operating outside of state law or misinterpreting the law? DPW responded that "everything" will be addressed at Monday's Public Works meeting.

The City is holding a special meeting Monday, Dec. 11 to discuss the new DPW policy.

With curbside curbed, the City still has two Drop Off Centers and plans to create temporary sites from January 11 to January 15, 2024. All decorations must be removed from trees before they will be accepted.

The existing Drop Off Centers are open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They are located at:



South: 3879 W Lincoln Avenue

North: 6660 N Industrial Road (must enter Industrial Road from Mill Road)

The temporary locations are yet to be determined by DPW. Its website says the locations will be announced this month.

The DNR said it's now working to find out if other municipalities may also be interpreting the law differently and dumping trees in landfills.

Neighboring cities including Wauwatosa and Whitefish Bay told TMJ4 News that, for years, they've recycled their trees.

