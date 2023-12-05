City moves closer to new pedestrian mall on near south side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee City Plan Commission approved an ordinance Monday to turn a section of S. 24th Street into a pedestrian-only space.

According to the commission, the stretch of 24th from Legion to Rogers Streets would be called "South 24th Street Pedestrian Mall."

The mall would border the east side of the building that's home to the Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club and Rogers Street Academy.

"I think it'll be helpful, as far as the area. We got the school over here. We got the club over here," said Keith Leavy, who works at Davis Boys & Girls Club.

MPS Department of Facilities and Maintenance Services has spearheaded the project. In a draft rendering provided by MPS, the mall, essentially a small park, would contain plants and trees, a turf soccer field, and other space for kids to play. The Department of Public Works and Milwaukee Metropolican Sewerage District have also been involved.

Traffic on the north side of the mall along 24th would be rerouted using a turnaround that also serves as a drop-off for students.

"The only concern I got is with the cars speeding by. A lot of cars don't like to obey stop signs and stuff like that. With the expansion and things they're doing it can only help," said Leavy.

The project falls in the 8th District of Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, who supports the transformation of 24th. She said some neighbors have warmed to the idea after having concerns about losing parking and people gathering in the park.

"I think it's a good project. I was a little concerned about the cleaning and maintenance. But MPS said they'll take care of it," said Fredo Marquez, who lives along 24th. "We got together with the police department also and they said we can call anytime if there's any problem."

Removing the portion of 24th to traffic would eliminate street parking there. On Tuesday, the plan commission also approved a resolution to vacate a section of an adjacent alley and divide the space among private owners impacted by the mall. Marquez said he'll be able to park in the alley once the project is completed.

"I'm excited that I'm going to have a playground right in front of my house. I think it's better for my neighbor, my grandchildren," said Marquez.

The plan would still need approval from the committee and full council before work could begin. According to MPS, they're working toward the bidding process for construction.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip