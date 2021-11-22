Milwaukee Co. DA's office says bail was 'inappropriately low' on person of interest in Waukesha parade incident

WAUKESHA — The Milwaukee County District Attorney said that Darrell Brooks, the person of interest for the incident where a person drove their car through a Waukesha parade killing at least five people, never should have been released from jail on such a low bail. He posted bond on Nov. 11.

"The State’s bail recommendation in this case was inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges and the pending charges against Mr. Brooks. The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail," the district attorney said in a statement.

On Nov. 5, Brooks was charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct for which a cash bail was set at $1,000.

Brooks had another pending case for second degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.

Brooks is the main suspect in a mass casualty incident that happened Sunday evening. A car drove through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade. According to police, at least five people are dead and more than 40 are injured. The victims include children and adults. It's still unclear what the total number of the deceased and injured is.

Brooks has not formally been identified as a suspect by police and has not yet been charged with a crime, NBC News says.

Videos show the car recklessly driving through the crowd.

