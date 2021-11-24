Remembering those who died during Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy has shaken the Waukesha community, the state of Wisconsin, and beyond. Among the victims were grandparents, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and friends.

Each one of them will be remembered forever. This is a list of those who have sadly died and a short description to honor them.

Jane Kulich

Kulich Family

Jane Kulich, 52, worked at Citizens Bank. A tribute posted to GoFundMe says Jane was "a loving, beautiful and charismatic mother, grandmother and friend to so many. The world is a much darker place without a woman like this in the world."

Tamara Carlson

Submitted Tamara Durand

Tamara Carlson, 52, was another member of the Dancing Grannies. A tribute to her on her GoFundMe page said, "She was a proud mom, a phenomenal grandmother, a proud member of the Waukesha community and overall just one of the most kind-hearted people there were."

Wilhelm Hospel

Submitted Wilhelm Hospel

Wilhelm Hospel, 82, is the husband of Lola, who is a Dancing Granny. According to his niece, he was the youngest of four brothers and would get together with them a few times a year to reminiscence.

Leanna Owens

TMJ4 LeAnna Owens

Leanna Owens, 71, was another member of the Dancing Grannies.

Virginia 'Ginny' Sorenson

Sorenson Family

Virginia Sorenson, 79, was affectionately called 'Ginny' by her family. Shew as one of the 'Dancing Grannies' who was fatally hit. A GoFundMe tribute said, "Her spirit was fierce and never aged. Everyone who knew Ginny knows she had a special soul, one that radiated with love. She was a caregiver through and through, whether caring for patients, family, and especially in caring for her beloved furry friends. She always reminded us that "Angels watch over you", and we are blessed to have her watching over us all now."

Jackson Sparks

GoFundMe 8-year-old Jackson Sparks passed away from injuries suffered in Sunday's Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Jackson Sparks, 8, is the son of Aaron and Sheri and the younger brother of Tucker. According to a GoFundMe, Aaron and Sheri are people of faith and the family asks for the community to continue to lift them in prayer.

This story will be updated when more is provided.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip