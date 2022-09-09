Watch Now
Waukesha Christmas Parade: Darrell Brooks withdraws not guilty plea by insanity

Judge Jennifer Dorow rescheduled the jury status hearing for Monday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 15:54:06-04

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, Darrell Brooks, withdrew his not guilty by insanity in court on Friday.

Brooks also requested to reschedule the current jury status hearing, because he is suffering from a tooth abscess. Judge Jennifer Dorow rescheduled it for Monday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.

Friday's hearing started 30 minutes late after officials were trying to get him out of his jail cell.

Brooks faces 77 counts, which is down from the 83 counts originally filed against him. His trial will begin in October.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

