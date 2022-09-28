Watch Now
Darrell Brooks waives right to an attorney, second hearing scheduled for Wednesday

Brooks' mother also sent a letter to the judge, expressing concerns for his mental state.
A Waukesha County judge delayed her decision in court Tuesday on whether Darrell Brooks will be allowed to represent himself at his trial. Brooks must file a waiver by 9 a.m. Wednesday if he wants to proceed without his attorneys. If he does so, Judge Jennifer Dorow's decision will be decided during a hearing Wednesday. READ MORE: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/state-allows-darrell-brooks-to-represent-himself-at-waukesha-christmas-parade-trial
Darrell Brooks
Posted at 9:24 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28

WAUKESHA — The man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack met a 9 a.m. deadline Wednesday to waive his right to an attorney, and requested another hearing.

After Judge Jennifer Dorow delayed her decision on whether or not Darrell Brooks could defend himself at trial, Brooks' attorneys sent a letter to Dorow requesting a hearing today to continue making a record on Brooks' request to defend himself.

Brooks is charged with driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

On Tuesday, Brooks said he would "probably be better served by representing himself." He said his attorneys hadn't properly explained aspects of the case to him.

At one point, Judge Dorow ended the hearing.

"No. Listen, Mr. Brooks. We are done here today. I cannot make a finding that you have an understanding of what you're charged with. The nature of these proceedings" said Dorow.

Dorow will allow another hearing and scheduled it for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Brooks' mother also sent a letter to Dorow, voicing concerns about her son's mental state. In the letter, she requested that Judge Dorow not allow Brooks to defend himself.

The letter to the court and Brooks' mom's letter to the judge are below:

