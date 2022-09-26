State allows Darrell Brooks to represent himself at Waukesha Christmas Parade trial

*TMJ4's Sarah McGrew will have this full story on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.*

The State of Wisconsin has agreed to let Darrell Brooks represent himself at his trial.

Brooks is charged with driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

Last week, Brooks got rid of his legal team. Brooks' attorney Jeremy Perri filed a motion Thursday to withdraw from the case. Perri and Anna Kees have been defending Brooks since November 2021.

The motion submitted to the judge says Brooks' requested that he represent himself.

On Monday, the state also objected to a delay of the trial if Brooks requests it.

His trial is scheduled to begin next week with jury selection on Monday, Oct. 3.

