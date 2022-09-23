Watch Now
Darrell Brooks' attorney files motion to withdraw from case ahead of Waukesha Christmas Parade trial

Darrell Brooks' attorney Jeremy Perri filed the motion Thursday. He has been defending Brooks since November 2021.
Posted at 9:15 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 22:16:48-04

The attorney for the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack filed a motion to withdraw as his attorney ahead of October's trial.

Darrell Brooks' attorney Jeremy Perri filed the motion Thursday. Perri and Anna Kees have been defending Brooks since November 2021.

Brooks made his final court appearance on Monday before the start of his trial on Oct. 3. It's unclear if this will affect the trial. The court has blocked off a month for the trial.

Brooks also previously withdrew his not guilty by insanity in court on Friday, Sept. 9.

Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow is presiding over Brooks' trial.

Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

