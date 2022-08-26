Darrell Brooks returns to court Friday for motion hearing

WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, will be back in court Friday for a motion hearing.

The hearings come after defense attorneys filed several motions, including one to suppress interrogation recordings from the night of the parade.

Brooks was in court Thursday when two police detectives who did the first interviews with Brooks following the tragedy took the stand.

His attorneys say that the day after Brooks was arrested, one of the detectives that testified, Detective Jay Carpenter, met with Brooks again and brought up the domestic violence charges against him. Brooks' defense team says in that conversation, Carpenter was being coercive and trying to elicit a response.

In response, the judge said no documents were provided to support those claims and she says she needs more of an explanation and information from Brooks' defense team if that is a route they want to take.

In Friday's hearing, we expect a few things to come up that were briefly touched on Thursday. Brooks' lawyers are fighting for evidence found in what they call an unlawful search of his jail cell last month to be thrown out ahead of his trial in October.

Prosecutors say they searched his cell because they had reason to believe Brooks was plotting to fake his mental health evaluation for his insanity plea.

Today's hearing begins at 8:30 a.m.

