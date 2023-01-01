Legally Speaking

Our Wisconsin law firm was founded in 1953 by John McLario with a client-first mentality. Since then, our legal team has devoted our practice to providing honest, competent legal representation you can trust. At one point or another, life throws us all curveballs.

When you’re going through a difficult life event, you need to keep your eye on the big picture. This is where the McLario firm can step in. Whether you’re dealing with a life-event, business endeavor, real estate transaction or a personal injury case, McLario brings tremendous experience in the legal issues you will face. Which allows you to focus on taking care of your family.

The McLario firm - your law firm for life. https://mclario.com