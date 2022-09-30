Watch Now
Waukesha DA moves to drop domestic abuse charge against Darrell Brooks

Waukesha District Attorney Susan Opper sent a letter to the court Friday requesting to drop charge 77.
Preparations are underway for the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
Darrell Brooks
Posted at 12:01 PM, Sep 30, 2022
WAUKESHA — Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper sent a letter to Judge Jennifer Dorow Friday requesting to drop count 77 against Darrell Brooks.

The request comes just days before jury selection is scheduled to begin in the jury trial for Brooks, who is accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

The charge is a battery - domestic abuse charge.

According to the letter sent to Dorow, there's no factual basis for Count 77. It says "there was no domestic violence incident on Nov. 20, 2021."

Opper is asking that the charge be dropped prior to the trial commencing.

Opper also sent a letter to the judge requesting a Zoom link for parade victims, as they all will not be able to fit in the courtroom for trial. That request was granted.

Brooks will be defending himself at trial after Judge Dorow approved his request on Wednesday.

