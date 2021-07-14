Live updates: Milwaukee looks to tie NBA Finals in Game 4 against Phoenix Suns

MILWAUKEE -- Once again, it's a crucial NBA Finals game day in Milwaukee.

The Bucks trail in the NBA Finals 2 games to 1. If they lose tonight, they face long odds -- only one team (2016 Cleveland Cavaliers) has ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals. If they win, they'll be tied 2-2 and face a 'new' best-of-three series to decide the NBA Championship.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo coming off back-to-back 40-plus point NBA Finals games, and the Bucks sporting a 8-1 record at Fiserv Forum this playoffs, your Milwaukee squad should have a decent shot at tying things up Wednesday night. Tip-off is 8 p.m. - bookmark this page and check back often for the latest live updates:

Latest updates:

1:17 p.m. -- Milwaukee Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he will attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee

One of the NBA's all-time greats and the man who helped deliver Milwaukee its only NBA Championship back in 1971, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, says he'll be in Milwaukee for Game 4 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.

Kareem broke the news on his Twitter page Wednesday morning, as part of "two big announcements" he had to make:

I have 2 big announcements to make: I’m headed to Milwaukee for Game 4 tonite & can’t wait to see all the fans for the win! If you’re lucky enough for me to hear u scream I’ll flip you a signed card. More of a wowzer…

“I’m so excited to be on the cover of #NBA2K22. Thx @NBA2K! pic.twitter.com/JC7MJta5UU — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) July 14, 2021

"I’m headed to Milwaukee for Game 4 tonite & can’t wait to see all the fans for the win!" Kareem said on Twitter. "If you’re lucky enough for me to hear u scream I’ll flip you a signed card. More of a wowzer… I’m so excited to be on the cover of #NBA2K22."

That's right - not only is The Tower From Power sitting courtside to cheer the deer for Game 4 of the NBA Finals - he's also going to be on the cover of game developer 2K's latest NBA franchise video game.

12:53 p.m. -- Outdoor watch party at Deer District still happening

Bucks officials say the watch party at the Deer District for Game 4 of the NBA Finals is still scheduled to take place.

Weather forecasts predict two rounds of storms passing through the region, and they could possibly be severe. You can check Brian Niznansky's most recent forecast here.

The Bucks say they will continue to monitor weather reports throughout the afternoon, and will announce if anything changes by 4 p.m.

12:21 p.m. -- Bucks once again hosting indoor watch party for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Game 4 hasn't even happened yet, but we already know that there will be a watch party indoor Fiserv Forum for Game 5 of the NBA Finals this Sunday.

The sold-out watch parties for Games 1 and 2 at Fiserv Forum netted 18,000 ticket sales, the Bucks say.

Ticket prices will stay at $10, the majority of which will benefit the Milwaukee Bucks foundation. Seating will be reserved in the lower bowl.

