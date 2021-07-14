Bucks watch party scheduled to happen despite possibility of storms

MILWAUKEE — Bucks officials say the watch party at the Deer District for Game 4 of the NBA Finals is still scheduled to take place.

Weather forecasts predict two rounds of storms passing through the region, and they could possibly be severe. You can check Brian Niznansky's most recent forecast here.

WEATHER ALERT: As of right now @Bucks watch party in @DeerDistrict is on for tonight. Be aware of potential storms. Track with the @tmj4 app or https://t.co/T4DZbcCaaB pic.twitter.com/1GfuBvOBhl — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) July 14, 2021

The Bucks say they will continue to monitor weather reports throughout the afternoon, and will announce if anything changes by 4 p.m.