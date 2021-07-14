Watch
Bucks watch party scheduled to happen despite possibility of storms

James Groh
MILWAUKEE — Bucks officials say the watch party at the Deer District for Game 4 of the NBA Finals is still scheduled to take place.

Weather forecasts predict two rounds of storms passing through the region, and they could possibly be severe. You can check Brian Niznansky's most recent forecast here.

The Bucks say they will continue to monitor weather reports throughout the afternoon, and will announce if anything changes by 4 p.m.

